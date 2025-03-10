Rupali Ganguly brings out her inner Saira Bano as she 'shimmies' to 'Unse Mili Nazar'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly channeled her inner Saira Banu as she grooved to the iconic 1968 number 'Unse Mili Nazar'.

Rupali took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a video of her dancing on the sets dressed in an all red lehenga. She captioned the post: "Shimmying to the retro vibes. Trend ke like late levin full enthu."

The song is from the 1968 film "Jhuk Gaya Aasman" and is sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The old classic stars Saira Banu and Rajendra Kumar.

Rupali in her stories section shared a video of herself gorging on the popular Mumbai street food – “vada pav” while she was on her way back home from work. In the clip, she could be sitting on the backseat of the car and enjoying her meal, which had a vada pav while being driven back.

For the caption, Rupali simply wrote: “#vadapav” along with a heart emoji.

On March 4, the “Anupamaa” actress shared a heartwarming moment with her fans as she was seen vibing to the popular heartbreak song from the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on a boat.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, the actress was seen making her clip on the "Breakup Song" featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the same, Rupali wrote in the caption, “Boat mein madh se versova aur yeh gaana..Showing off my hair.” The actress, clad in a simple suit, seems to be heading back to home from work.

Earlier in the day, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress posted a video where she was seen traveling in an auto. She captioned the post, “Subah 7 bje shaadi. Such a good looking couple.”

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in popular show "Anupamaa," which has consistently topped TRP charts. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the daily soap is a remake of a Bengali series christened Sreemoyee.

Rupali is popularly known for her portrayal of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has appeared in numerous successful television series, portraying Sujata in "Ek Packet Umeed" and Pinky Khanna Ahuja in "Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi", following which she took a sabbatical from acting for seven years and returned with "Anupamaa."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.