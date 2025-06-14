Rugby Premier League: Manuel Moreno to captain Hyderabad Heroes with Prince Khatri and Max Roddick named co-vice captains

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Spanish superstar, Manuel Moreno has been appointed the captain of the Hyderabad Heroes for the upcoming Rugby Premier League starting on Sunday at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai.

Moreno will be supported by Indian stalwart Prince Khatri and German Max Roddick who have officially been named co-vice captains for the team. The Rugby Premier League is the world’s first franchise-based international league where stalwarts of international rugby will play alongside the best talent homegrown in India.

“Being named the captain for the Hyderabad Heroes is a responsibility that I am very excited about and take very seriously. Leading the team with Prince and Max is a unique opportunity to learn different leadership styles with one goal which is for the inaugural season of the RPL be an absolute success for the Hyderabad Heroes. Kudos to KLO Sports for backing the team and most importantly, it is an honour to work with and learn from legendary, DJ Forbes," said Moreno on being appointed captain of the Hyderabad Heroes.

Moreno has been chosen amongst the 14 best rugby players in the Sevens Series and currently plays for the Spanish national team. Prince Khatri has captained the Indian side a number of times and is one of the senior members of the national team. Max Roddick represents Germany and has been touted as one of the strongest bridge players across all teams.

“The Rugby Premier League is a unique opportunity to grow and to learn from the biggest names in international rugby. Being appointed co- vice captain with Max is an honour and it will give me the chance to pick up skills that will help me become a better leader. Our squad is ready and everyone has done a great job coming together despite coming from such different backgrounds and nationalities. The major credit of this goes to our coach, DJ Forbes," said Khatri.

Owned by KLO Sports, the Hyderabad Heroes have an extremely strong line-up with the biggest names in international rugby and strong Indian representation. The squad includes Prince Khatri, Javed Hussain, Sambit Pradhan, Sukumar Hembrom, Sumit Roy, Joji Nasova, Terio Veilawa, Motu Opetai, Max Roddick, Wolfram Hacker, Kevin Wekesa, Manuel Moreno Asensi and Lautaro Velez. The head coach for Hyderabad Heroes is the legendary, World Rugby, Hall of Famer, DJ Forbes.

Hyderabad Heroes begin their campaign against Kalinga Black Tigers in the third match of the league on Sunday.

Hyderabad Heroes fixtures:

June 15: vs Kalinga Black Tigers

June 17: vs Bengaluru Bravehearts

June 19: vs Kalinga Black Tigers

June 20: vs Mumbai Dreamers

June 21: vs Mumbai Dreamers

June 22: vs Bengaluru Bravehearts

June 23: vs Chennai Bulls

June 24: vs Chennai Bulls

June 26: vs Delhi Redz

June 27: vs Delhi Redz

