Rs 11,340 crore revenue received via auction of 141.4 MHz spectrum: Centre

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said it received Rs 11,340 crore through auction of a total quantum of 141.4 MHz spectrum.

This year, auction has seen activity in 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

Bharti Airtel spent the most at Rs 6,856.76 crore to buy spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands, followed by Vodafone Idea at Rs 3,510.40 crore and Reliance Jio Infocomm at Rs 973.62 crore.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea successfully renewed their expired spectrum in 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands and further an additional quantum of 87.2 MHz worth Rs 6164.88 cr has been acquired by TSPs to augment their services

The unsold spectrum will again be put to auction next time, said the ministry.

The expiring spectrum in 2024 and the unsold spectrum of previous Spectrum Auction held in 2022 were put to auction this year to meet spectrum requirement of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to ensure continuity and growth of the services.

The spectrum demand concentrated on 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz bands in the Rs 96,000 crore worth auction put up by the government.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.