Rozgar Mela: New recruits in Bengal excited over getting appointment letters

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) The Union Minister of State for Port, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, on Monday, handed over appointment letters to as many as 25 candidates at the Rozgar Mela organised at Salt Lake in Kolkata.

The event was organised by the office of the South Bengal Division of Border Security Force (BSF).

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister Thakur said that the event at Kolkata was a part of a nationwide exercise organised in 27 different places in the country simultaneously.

"A total of 71,000 students participating at the events nationally were handed over appointment letters. Here I handed over the same to 25 candidates," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, he described the Rozgar Mela as a noble effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The country is happy that so many people are getting jobs at this event. I really applaud the Prime Minister's efforts to promote youth power in the country through such an event. Personally, I feel very happy participating in the event," Union Minister Thakur said.

Speaking to IANS, Sujata, who got enrolled in BSF, said that it was a great day for her since her dream had been fulfilled finally.

"It was a great moment to receive the appointment letter from the Union Minister. I am so happy," she added.

Sukumar Roy, who received an appointment letter for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said that he was particularly happy with the arrangement of the event.

"I am feeling so good and this was surely a great day for me," he added.

Pratap Chandra Roy, who also got an appointment for CRPF, said that he found the words of the organisers at the event quite motivating.

"This was really a great day for me since my dream was fulfilled and I thank the organisers of the event for that," he said.

Fawaz T. K., who received the appointment as an associate professor with the Indian Maritime University, Kolkata, said that the event was extremely illustrious.

"I was really excited over the extremely fast process of appointment. The college where I have got an appointment letter is one of the best engineering colleges in the country," he said.

All the recipients of the appointment letters thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity.

