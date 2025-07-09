Row over ‘leaked’ DM-BLOs conversation: ECI fact-checks RJD’s claims of irregularities in SIR

Patna, July 9 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday countered the ‘baseless and unfounded’ charges of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls -- an exercise that has triggered a big political showdown in the poll-bound Bihar.

The poll panel flagged RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claims of anarchy and unconstitutional practices in the ongoing voter verification drive as misleading and deceptive and said that the whole procedure was being done in alignment with the stipulated guidelines and there was no deviation from earlier instructions, as issued by it.

The controversy stemmed from a conference call on the phone, where the District Magistrate could be heard passing on ‘fresh’ instructions to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) regarding the enumeration forms – the document that every voter, old or new, has to fill out and upload on the ECI portal.

Sharing the phone conversation between DM-BLOs on X, the RJD said that there has been a gross violation of norms, and accused the poll panel of conspiring to deprive the voters of their right to adult suffrage.

Tejashwi Yadav said the process was being hurried up to avoid getting exposed ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on July 10. He claimed that BLOs were twisting the rules as per their convenience and the entire exercise reeks of widespread corruption. He also alleged that enumeration forms are being uploaded without the knowledge of voters.

The Election Commission rebutted the charges, saying there is no deviation from protocol and whatever the DM said, is clearly stated in SIR guidelines.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar also took to X and shared the detailed instructions issued on June 24, according to which the enumeration forms have been provided to about 97% of the electorate and the BLOs are visiting the homes of voters, for as many as three times.

The document, shared by it, has detailed guidelines for voter verification, including the dates for the draft electoral list, grievance redressal and final publication of the electoral rolls.

In the conference call, viral on social media, the DM is heard telling the BLOs about the latest instructions by EC under which the enumeration forms can be submitted, without any documentation.

“The focus should be a collection of enumeration forms and their updation on App”, he is heard instructing the BLOs.

