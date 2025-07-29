Ross Taylor to lead Royal Challengers Delhi squad in Legen-Z T10 League

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) As the LEGEN-Z T10 League prepares to light up India with its high-octane cricket action, Royal Challengers Delhi have unveiled a compelling squad headlined by former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and ex-India pacer Praveen Kumar.

Alongside them are domestic stalwarts like Anureet Singh, Fazil Ali and promising names unearthed from grassroots trials such as Abhishek Yadav, Kohinoor Turki, Ravi Kumar Dixit and Mohammad Yasir.

With an eye on both seasoned experience and untapped potential, the team promises to be one of the most exciting line-ups in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Delhi has been acquired by Dubai-based entrepreneur Sandeep Chachra. He is confident that this new chapter will help elevate the cricketing landscape. “My heart still beats for gully cricket. This league is more than a tournament - it’s a movement. I want to support the kids who once played barefoot on the streets just like I did,” he said.

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, chairman, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, “The entry of a global entrepreneur like Sandeep Chachra and a brand like Mondus Properties into our league is a proof to the belief in our vision. Royal Challengers Delhi is now backed by a team that understands both business and passion.“

Surender Agarwal, COO, LEGEN-Z T10 League, said, “When we envisioned the league, we wanted each team to reflect ambition, heart, and real connection with grassroots cricket. With Mondus Properties owning Royal Challengers Delhi, we’ve got just that. Mr. Chachra’s journey and passion bring immense value, and we’re excited to see the energy and leadership he brings to the league.”

The league gets ready to roll with daily triple-headers from August 7 to August 11, culminating in a grand finale on August 13.

Royal Challengers Delhi squad: Ross Taylor (Captain), Keith Ingram, Praveen Kumar, Anureet Singh, Fazil Ali, Nimesh Patel, Abhishek Yadav, Kohinoor Turki, Ravi Kumar Dixit, Kshitij, Pandurang Magar, Shivesh Pandey, Mohammad Yasir, Yuvraj Uike, Arjun Vasita, and Vijendra Singh Nagarwal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.