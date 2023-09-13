Roopa Ganguly hopes for action against 'corrupt BJP leaders', video goes viral

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) A video of actor-turned-politician and former Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly went viral on Wednesday wherein she is saying that any action by central agencies against "corrupt leaders" in BJP would make her happy.

The video has come at a time when the Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee is facing Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning in connection with the multi-crore cash-for- school job case in West Bengal.

“I will be more than happy if ED and CBI will nab anyone in my own party who is involved in corruption,” she says in the video.

Trinamool Congress is floating this video in social media, describing it as a burning proof of admission from a BJP insider on how the central agencies are selectively being used against the leaders of opposition forces.

“In a startling confession, @BJP4Bengal heavyweight and former Rajya Sabha MP @RoopaSpeaks, has pulled back the curtain on the putrid underbelly of her own party. With brutal candor, she has admitted that within the BJP's hallowed halls reside corrupt leaders who, by all rights, should be probed, if not arrested, by @dir_ed and @CBIHeadquarters. Finally, an honest acknowledgement of guilt!,” read a latest message on the official X handle of All India Trinamool Congress, where the video clipping has also been attached.

Abhishek Banerjee has claimed that he was deliberately summoned on Wednesday when the crucial first meeting of the coordination committee of INDIA bloc was happening in New Delhi, which he was supposed to attend as a member.

