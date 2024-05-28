Rohit Shetty cheers for 'new Kashmir' after wrapping up J&K shoot of ‘Singham Again'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Director Rohit Shetty shared a video on Tuesday showcasing his experience of shooting in Kashmir and highlighting the transformation the region has undergone since the abrogation of Article 370.

The director, who wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of his upcoming film 'Singham Again', shared the video showing how Kashmir has experienced a huge shift towards peace following the abrogation of Article 370.

In the caption, Rohit wrote: "@narendramodi @hmoindia Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love, Kashmir."

The video narrates the story of Kashmir’s transformation, as the text in the video reads, "We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir. But once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, and no social life, and then Article 370 was abolished. Five years later, we landed up filming 'Singham Again', and now the New Kashmir. Happiness, young energy, tourism, peace, love, naye bharat ka naya kashmir."

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019.

After its abrogation, the Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, resulting in the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir in the west and Ladakh in the east.

The video showcases several iconic spots in Kashmir, including the Dal Lake.

It shows how Kashmir, the "paradise", once witnessed terrorism, unrest, and curfews, but now peace and happiness prevail in the valley with a boost in tourism.

The video also features Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who portrays the titular role of Singham in the film, along with Jackie Shroff.

Earlier, Rohit had shared a picture of Ajay from the set in Kashmir.

In the image, Ajay was in character as Singham, wearing his police uniform, surrounded by the armoured vehicles of the Jammu and Kashmir police, against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

