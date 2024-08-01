Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen on par with MS Dhoni in white-ball cricket: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri said current Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen is on par with two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni in white-ball cricket.

Rohit led India to 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup title when they beat South Africa in the final at Barbados in June, and retired from the format on a high. Rohit also overtook Dhoni as India’s most successful T20I captain with 49 wins in 62 matches, as compared to the latter’s 41 victories from 72 games.

“As a tactician, let's not forget that he's been an outstanding guy. He'll go down as one of the best captains ever alongside Dhoni. If you ask me who's better, I'd say both are on par when it comes to tactics in the white-ball game. I can't pay a bigger compliment to Rohit than that because you know what MS has done and the titles he has won,” said Shastri on the ICC Review show.

In their victorious T20 World Cup campaign under Rohit, India won eight out of their nine matches, with one against Canada ending without a result. Shastri also spoke about how certain things happened at the right time under Rohit’s leadership.

“Rohit is not far behind and I thought tactically he was just outstanding in this year's (T20) World Cup. Just the calmness, the ability to get a (Jasprit) Bumrah or a (Hardik) Pandya, or even an Axar Patel at just the right time when needed was great to see.”

Though Rohit will not play T20Is anymore, Shastri still considers the right-handed opener as a giant of white-ball cricket. “I think a giant in the white-ball game. One of the all-time greats. One of the best who have ever played. Will walk into any white-ball team they pick, irrespective of the era. Just because of the dynamic ability he has at the top.”

“The thing with Rohit Sharma is he plays the big shots, he scores quickly, but they're all cricketing shots. What amazes me, there's not an element of sloppiness. I mean, it just shows how much time he has on his hands to play the best and the power – people forget that this man is explosive. He's got power.”

Shastri signed off by clarifying what sets Rohit apart from other batters in international cricket – his explosiveness. “Just see the scores in that period of time. Three double hundreds in the one-day game. He's got hundreds in T20 cricket.”

“Compared to Virat Kohli, you know, Virat Kohli is more finesse, he's starts along the ground. This man is explosive. He's got the power to clear any ground in the world and take on the fast bowlers. He's got the shots for the quicks and he can destroy spin as well.”

