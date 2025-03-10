Rohan Gauns Dessai, Dilsher Khanna inducted in BCCI’s WPL Committee

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai and Punjab Cricket Association Secretary Dilsher Khanna have been announced as new inductees in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Committee.

In a statement on Monday, the BCCI said Dessai, previously the Goa Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary, has now been included in the eight-member WPL Committee after being unanimously elected as the new BCCI Joint Secretary earlier this month in Mumbai.

The BCCI's joint secretary post had become vacant after Devajit Saikia, hailing from Assam, was promoted to be the new BCCI secretary in Mumbai earlier this year, following his predecessor Jay Shah's appointment as the ICC Chair. Dessai had also served as the manager of the Indian men’s team for last year’s four-match T20I series in South Africa, which they won 3-1.

On the other hand, Khanna’s inclusion comes after Chhattisgarh’s Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was elected as the BCCI Treasurer, and was serving as a member of the WPL Committee prior to being elected to his current role. Khanna had been the team manager of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team winning 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Other members of the panel, like BCCI president Roger Binny, the WPL Committee Chairperson and convener Saikia, as well as IPL Chairperson Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and Madhumati Lele continue in their respective roles.

The ongoing WPL season will kickstart its Mumbai leg on Monday evening when 2023 winners Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium. Both Mumbai and Gujarat, along with the Delhi Capitals, have already qualified for the playoffs. Once the league stage concludes on March 11, the Eliminator and Final will happen on March 13 and 15 respectively.

Updated WPL Committee: Roger Binny – Chairperson, Devajit Saikia – Convenor, Arun Singh Dhumal – IPL Chairperson, Rajeev Shukla – BCCI Vice-President, Prabhtej Bhatia – BCCI Treasurer, Rohan Gauns Dessai – BCCI Joint Secretary, Madhumati Lele and Dilsher Khanna

