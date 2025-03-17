Rockstar DSP leaves the crowd in a frenzy in his debut Bengaluru concert

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The city of Bengaluru was filled with excitement as Rockstar DSP delivered an unforgettable live concert for the first time in Silicon City.

Basking in the success of his debut concert in Bangalore, DSP shared, "My Kannada audience has always shown me so much love and appreciation. I was so overwhelmed to see Bengaluru turn out in full strength, to support me at my concert, and they also brought along their energy, enthusiasm, and dance with them."

He added, "I could see almost everyone sing along with me, and match steps with me. I also want to thank my friends from the Indian film industry - Shivanna, Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva, Golden Star Ganesh, Ganesh Acharya, Ashwini ma'am, Manvitha Kamath, and many others, for coming to the celebration. Thank you dear BENGALURU for the unbelievable amount of LOVE you showered on me last night."

The evening saw a star-studded lineup of celebrities from Sandalwood, Tollywood, and Bollywood in attendance. Notable figures like Shivarajkumar, Kiccha Sudeep, Golden Star Ganesh, Prajwal Devaraj, Roaring Star Srimurali, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar made their presence felt at the spectacular concert.

The event also saw filmmakers Tarun Sudhir, and Pawan Wodeyar in attendance, along with well-known music directors like Harikrishna, Gurukiran, Judah Sandy, and Poorna Chandra Tejaswi.

The evening was further graced by actress Manvitha Kamath, producers Rock Line Venkatesh, Venkat Konanki, and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy.

Adding to the excitement, Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva, and renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya led the crowd in a frenzy of dance and excitement.

The vibrant crowd swayed and grooved to the electrifying music of DSP, well-known for his chart-topping hits such as "Thandel", "Arya", "Sachien", "Bunny", "Arya2", "Singam series", "Julai", "Iddarammayilato", "Son of Sathyamurthy", "Rangasthalam", and the most recent, "Pushpa" series.

Rockstar DSP's primary Bengaluru performance took place at NICE Grounds, Madavara.

