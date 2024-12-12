RG Kar tragedy: Karuna Nundy to represent victim's parents now as counsel

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) Karuna Nundy and her team will be representing the parents of the woman junior doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital who was raped and murdered within the hospital premises in August this year.

Nundy and her team will be representing the victim's parents at the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the trial court in Kolkata.

The information surfaced just a day after Vrinda Grover, the earlier counsel of the victim's parents, announced her decision to withdraw from appearing in the case further.

In a statement issued from the Chambers of Vrinda Grover, certain "intervening factors and circumstances" have been termed as the reasons for the decision.

This is the second time that the counsel of the victim's family has been changed.

Initially, senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court and CPI-M Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya had been representing the victim's family.

Nundy and Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay are already representing the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, an association of senior doctors in the state who had been extending support to the protest movement by the junior doctors in connection with the rape and murder case.

Earlier in September this year, the counsel for the junior doctors spearheading the movement on the rape and murder case was also changed, with acclaimed lawyer and social activist Indira Jaising replacing senior advocate Geeta Luthra.

The body of the junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9.

The initial investigation in the matter was carried out by Kolkata Police and later the charge of the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

