R.G. Kar tragedy: CBI submits 3-page status report to special court in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a three-page status report on the progress of its investigation in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, at a special court in Kolkata.

The status report was submitted at the same special court which recently sentenced the sole convict in the case, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.

Now, the hearing at that special court is on the CBI’s next stage of investigation in the matter which is mainly relating to the angle of evidence tampering and altering during the initial phase of investigation in the matter, which was carried out by Kolkata Police.

On Friday, after submitting the report, the CBI counsel informed the special court that recently the investigating officials have recorded the statements of some other witnesses in the matter.

The details of the recorded statements have been mentioned in the status report.

The CBI counsel also informed the court that the call records of three individuals in the matter are currently under the scanner of the investigating officers and some additional footage of the CCTV cameras installed at R.G Kar has also been collected.

On Friday, the counsel of the victim’s parents pointed out at the special court that “default bail” was granted to the two accused of evidence tampering and alternating, namely the former principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police station, on condition that both would have to be present during subsequent hearings in the matter.

However, neither Ghosh nor Mondal were appearing in court during subsequent hearings in the matter.

Thereafter, the judge of the special court directed that both Ghosh and Mondal would have to be present at the court on the day of the next hearing on April 16.

Although both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the CBI on charges of evidence tampering and altering, both were granted “default bail” by the special court as the CBI failed to submit a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests in the matter.

On Friday, the judge of the special court also directed the CBI to file another status report on the progress of the investigation by April 28.

