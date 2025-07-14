RG Kar financial irregularities case: Framing of charges against Sandip Ghosh completed; trial to start from July 22

Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that the process of framing of charges has been completed against Sandip Ghosh, the controversial former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, in the case of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore financial irregularities case at the institute.

The trial process in the matter will start on July 22 at a special CBI court in Kolkata. He has been accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, including Section 7 (acceptance of bribe), Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), Section 467 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other significant documents) and Section 468 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, and other significant documents).

A total of five persons, including Ghosh, have been named as accused in subsequent charge sheets filed by the CBI in the case of R.G. Kar's financial irregularities.

The other four are Ghosh’s erstwhile assistant-cum-bodyguard Afsar Ali, and two private contractors -- Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, and Ashish Pandey, a junior doctor.

Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, were also arrested by the CBI in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises in August last year.

However, both Mondal and Ghosh were granted “default bail” by the trial court in Kolkata since the CBI failed to file a supplementary chargesheet within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

Though Mondal is currently out on bail, Ghosh continued to be behind bars for his involvement in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case.

The CBI started an investigation into the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case last year following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also made a suo moto entry into the matter by registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the matter.

In the chargesheet, CBI had identified Ghosh as the mastermind behind the entire scam.

The main charges in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case are manipulations in the tendering system of the said medical institute, getting the infrastructure-related work there done by outsourced contractors, bypassing the state public works department, smuggling of biomedical wastes of the hospital and finally selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming to the hospital morgue for autopsy purposes at premium prices outside.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.