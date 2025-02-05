RG Kar case: Now Bengal Human Rights body seeks action against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) The West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) has urged the state government to take action against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Ghosh is under scanner for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities and the mishandling of unidentified bodies in the hospital morgue.

A key charge against Ghosh, currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is his alleged involvement in the sale of organs from unidentified bodies brought to the hospital morgue. Investigators found that from 2021, an average of 60 bodies per financial year had gone unaccounted for.

Concerns about illegal activities at the hospital intensified last year following the rape and murder of a junior doctor in August. During the ensuing investigations, allegations surfaced regarding a "necrophilia porn ring" operating within the hospital -- claims that reportedly implicate Ghosh and his associates.

Given the gravity of the allegations, sources indicate that the WBHRC has formally requested the state government to review the matter and determine whether further action against Ghosh is warranted.

The process of framing charges in the financial irregularities case is set to begin at a special court in Kolkata on Wednesday. Simultaneously, hearings on exemption petitions filed by Ghosh and other accused individuals will commence.

Once charges are formally framed, the trial process will begin.

In addition to Ghosh, four others named in the CBI charge sheet remain in judicial custody. They are Afsar Ali – Ghosh’s assistant and bodyguard; Biplab Sinha – Private contractor; Suman Hazra – Private contractor; and Ashish Pandey – Junior doctor.

The charges against them include manipulation of the tendering process, awarding infrastructure contracts to private agencies while bypassing the state public works department and selling organs from unidentified bodies meant for autopsy.

The CBI charge sheet highlights a significant and rapid increase in the assets and properties of the accused, particularly Ghosh, following his appointment as principal of R.G. Kar Medical College. Investigators have identified him as the mastermind behind the alleged scam.

