Retired CRPF officer dies after alleged assault by son in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) A 68-year-old retired CRPF Assistant Commandant died in south Delhi after allegedly being pushed by his son against the wall, leading to sudden cardiac arrest, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, and a call was received at the Ambedkar Nagar police station's control room at 11.50 p.m. regarding a quarrel.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place between Leela Dhar Bhatt and his son, Deepak Bhatt, 36, both residents of DDA flats in Madangir.

"Both individuals were intoxicated. The son allegedly pushed his father, causing his head to strike the wall. Bhatt was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR Van where doctors declared him deceased," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

Bhatt's daughter-in-law provided a statement indicating that her husband had a dispute with his father at their home, during which he forcefully struck his father's head against the wall.

"As a result, Bhatt suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived despite 20 minutes of CPR efforts, ultimately being pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m.

"The crime team has conducted an inspection of the house, and during the investigation, Deepak, has been apprehended.

"Consequently, a preliminary offense under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station," the DCP added.

