Reply from Dhaka on Chinmoy Das’ arrest frustrating: ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) ISKCON’s Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson Radharamn Das told IANS on Wednesday that the reply of the Bangladeshi government to India on the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, aka Chinmoy Prabhu, is highly frustrating.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jot was arrested recently by the Bangladeshi police and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had raised the issue.

“The Union Ministry of External Affairs gave a strong statement condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the attacks on the minority Hindu population there. The reply from the Bangladesh government was such as if they were advising the Indian government to mind its own business instead of interfering in the internal matters of Bangladesh,” Das said.

According to him, Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by Bangladesh police since he became the face of “peaceful protests” against the attacks and atrocities against the minority Hindus in that country.

“Even after his arrest, crowds gathered at different Hindu colonies there and threatened to kill all those who are associated with ISKCON. As per the information that has reached us, several persons were killed and their bodies were taken away by the mob,” said Das.

He also said that he could not sleep for the last two days. “How can I sleep when such information and related videos are reaching us?” Das questioned.

On Tuesday, BJP legislators in West Bengal, led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest over the arrest of the monk.

He said that he would initiate dialogue with the Union government so that all cross-border trades with Bangladesh are put on hold till the time Das is released.

“The Bangladesh government should not forget how much they are dependent on India for supply of essential commodities. So the supply of commodities to Bangladesh should be stopped unless Chinmoy Prabhu is released,” said Adhikari.

