Relationships, parental pressure lead to suicides, says Raj minister Shanti Dhariwal

Jaipur, Sep 14 (IANS) State Urban Development Housing (UDH) Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who earlier faced brickbats for calling Rajasthan, a man’s land, has now stated that pressure of studies and relationships are reasons behind rising suicide cases in Kota.

He made the statement while inaugurating an Oxygen Park in Kota on Wednesday.

While delving into the needs and merits of the park, Dhariwal said that children in Kota are dying by suicide because of failed relationships. On Wednesday too, a student had taken the extreme step. Referring to suicide note, the Minister said that the student had left behind a letter, which mentioned of a "relationship". All the suicides that have taken place here need to be studied carefully, he added.

He said about two to two-and-a-half lakh children come here to study, of which 78 per cent live in hostels around here.

Many a times boys who come from other states crack IIT entrance exam find themselves lagging behind other students and thus suffer from inferiority complex. Though they wish to quit and return, parental pressure prevents them from doing so, pushing them into depression.

There have been cases where children have committed suicide within fifteen days. "What could be the reason for this? Suicides happen due to relationships. Taking these factors into consideration, we thought that a quality park in the area would help them reduce the tension.

Notably, this year around, 25 cases of suicide in have been registered in Kota. Of these, 14 students had been in Kota for two-three months to less than a year. Eight students had taken admission in the coaching institute only one-and-a-half to five months back.

Besides, two cases of suicide attempts have also come to light.

