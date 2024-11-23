Regional parties will continue to be future of Indian politics, says BRS

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday said that regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics.

He also alleged that the Congress party has failed to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties.

Rama Rao also believes that the BJP is surviving because of the Congress party's inability and incompetence. He accused both the national parties of piggybacking on regional parties.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, was reacting to the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

"The writing is on the wall! Today's Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics," KTR posted on 'X'.

"Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties. This has become a recurring theme. I reiterate BJP is surviving only because of Congress' inability and incompetence. Both the national parties are shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties' hard work and commitment," said the BRS MLA.

He also said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddys campaign in Maharashtra proved utter flop. "Also, a word of advice to CM Revanth Reddy. Your campaigns, speeches bags and choppers couldn’t save your party from utter failure, now can you focus on your primary duty as the CM and deliver the six guarantees that you promised to the Telangana public more than a year ago," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy hailed Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra.

"Thank you, Maharashtra, for the landslide mandate to BJP-SS-NCP. This mandate is a reiteration of the faith, trust, and confidence of the people of Maharashtra in the development and welfare-oriented politics of the Mahayuti government and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP leader congratulated all the party workers in Maharashtra.

"With renewed energy, Mahayuti will continue to work towards making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy," he added.

He said the Congress party has once again become a laughing stock. He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carried out false propaganda and tried to divide people in the name of religion and caste but the people of Maharashtra taught a lesson to the INDIA bloc.

