Reginaa Cassandra tells Ajith: Your love for breaking notions and stereotypes is so addictive

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Reginaa Cassandra, who played one of the antagonists in the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, has now thanked everyone in the unit including actor Ajith Kumar, whose love for breaking notions and stereotypes, she says, was addictive.

Taking to Instagram to pen a lengthy post, Reginaa said, “To play an antagonist that your audience falls in love with is a high that only a lucky few get to experience. Being one of them wasn’t something I planned, of course. Who plans these things anyway?! But gosh, has it been exhilarating.”

She then wrote about each of her unit members, beginning with director Magizh Thirumeni. She said, “When Magizh Thirumeni sir was confident that I should only dub, I felt a rush of excitement and mixed emotions. His patience and the grace with which he handles situations truly set him apart.”

She then thanked Ajith saying, “Ajith Kumar sir, your love for breaking notions and stereotypes, and always encouraging everyone around you to live life to the fullest with all the passion one can muster, is so addictive. One just needs to watch and learn. Thank you for the beautiful memories.”

To Trisha, she said, “Your journey has been such an inspiration to me. I’m in awe of the magic you create.”

Talking about actor Arjun Sarjaa, Reginaa wrote, “No one before, no one after. I’m a fan of that swag!”

She reserved some of her best comments for actors Arav and Nikhil Nair.

She wrote, “@actorarav with a base voice nothing like the Michael on screen, you’re the Arav we all love. I don’t usually get too close to people I work with, but @actorarav and @nikhilnair.1, you guys made me feel like we were old friends shooting together after ages. Of course, you knew Baku like it was your father’s backyard.

The actress then moved on to complimenting and thanking the film’s technical team. To cinematographer Om Prakash, she wrote, “@omdop sir, thank you for making me look my best! I hope you go from “Hollywood padam maadhiri irukku” to “avanga Hollywood padam panranga.”

Reginaa complimented music director Anirudh calling him a “star boy” and stating that he really fired up the film.

The actress also thanked her dubbing engineer Kothandham sir. “What a boss. His excitement made my seven/eight-hour dubbing shifts a breeze,” Reginaa wrote.

She then went on to thank Devan, Shiva, the entire direction team (the local Azerbaijani crew and our Indian crew), costume designer Anu and the other technicians including her own team.

She finished the post saying, “There are so many people I want to mention in this post, but it would just keep getting longer. My gratitude has grown leaps and bounds from this experience. Thank you to every one of you. Thank you to @lycaproductions for this opportunity to be a part of this incredible journey. You know what your love has done for me? It has made me look at every hurdle I face as a blessing in disguise. That, for me, is my biggest learning. THANK YOU.”

IANS

Mkr/

