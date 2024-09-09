Reel Shershah Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to real Shershah, Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is known for films like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Indian Police Force’, ‘Ek Villain’ and others, is remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary on Monday.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself paying tribute to the statue of the martyred hero.

He wrote on the picture, “Remembering Captain Vikram Batra, the real Shershaah on his 50th birth anniversary. I’m grateful to have had the privilege of portraying him on screen. Hi bravery and spirit continue to inspire us all”.

Sid portrayed him in the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. The biographical war film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi film debut and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, and also starred Sid’s wife Kiara Advani.

Captain Vikram Batra joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun, in June 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion, named after India’s war hero Sam Manekshaw. He completed his 19-month training course, and later graduated from the IMA on December 6, 1997. He was commissioned as a lieutenant into the Indian Army

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian military decoration, for his actions during the Kargil War, on 7 July 1999. He was martyred while fighting Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875, in the Kargil district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Sid was last seen in the film ‘Yodha’. The film is inspired by the various aircraft hijackings in Indian history, particularly Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.

Earlier, in ‘Indian Police Force’, which extends Rohit Shetty’s cop universe to the OTT, Sid was seen in the role of DCP Kabir Malik.

