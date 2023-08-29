Reduction in cooking gas cylinder prices will provide convenience to all my sisters, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders will give a lot of convenience to all "my sisters and family members on the occasion of Rakshabandhan."

Modi said that he wishes that all his sisters remain happy and healthy, he wrote on X.

His comment came after the union cabinet announced reduction in prices of cooking gas LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all connection holders.

The cabinet also announced 75 lakh new connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

PM Sh @narendramodi Ji has taken the bold step of reducing LPG cylinder price by ₹200/cylinder for all LPG consumers (33 crore connections)

PM Ujjwala Yojana consumers will continue to the get the subsidy of ₹200/cylinder in their accounts.#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/wiPefRwe5n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 29, 2023

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sakshi Post edit - tweet embedded