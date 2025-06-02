Reconstructing Telangana to fulfill people’s aspirations, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the 'people’s government' has embarked on the reconstruction of the state to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Alleging that all the systems had disintegrated and the state economy was completely ruined in the previous dispensation, he stated that the Congress government took the responsibility of streamlining every sector.

Addressing the main official function held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, to mark Telangana formation day, he said that statehood was achieved after a fight for decades and with a demand of emancipation, freedom and equal opportunities, but the people's aspirations were not fulfilled during the 10 years of BRS rule. "Vexed Telangana people dethroned the dictatorial rule and gave a big mandate to the progressive and people's government," he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that people of Telangana do not tolerate the enslavement and violation of human rights, as he claimed that his government is moving forward in tune with people's ambitions and expectations.

He listed out the steps taken by the government to set things right in the education sector by appointing Vice Chancellors, conducting competitive exams to fill vacancies in government departments and constituting the Education Commission, the Agriculture Commission, the Information Commission, the Lokayukta, and the Human Rights Commission to ensure that the systems function independently.

Revanth Reddy stated that the state government has envisaged plans to make one crore women millionaires and introduced the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme for women’s economic empowerment. Aiming to promote women as entrepreneurs, the government is giving Rs 1 lakh crore loans to women in five years. He revealed that the Rs 21,000 crore loan amount has already been disbursed in the first year.

The Chief Minister said women's self-help groups are encouraged to set up solar power generation plants. They are promoted as budding entrepreneurs by allotting them petrol pumps, by the establishment of Mahila Shakti canteens, stitching of the school uniforms, and school management.

Apart from providing free bus travel to women, the state government also launched a scheme to hire buses, owned by women's groups, for TGSRTC services. The government is providing assistance to women's groups to purchase 600 buses. Women's groups are promoted as stakeholders to strengthen the state economy by hiring 150 buses from them, he said.

Supply of 200 units of free power, domestic cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and construction of Indiramma Houses are part of other initiatives taken to the empowerment of women in the state, he said.

He claimed that the government fulfilled the promise of a waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. A whopping Rs 20,617 crore of farm loans of 25,35,964 farmers was waived off. Supply of round-the-clock free power to the farming sector at the cost of Rs 15,333 crore, enhancement of Rythu Bharosa to Rs 12,000 per acre, and Rs 12,000 financial assistance to landless agricultural labour under Indira Atmiya Bharosa are part of the initiatives taken for the farmers' welfare.

The government is providing a bonus of Rs 500 for the fine variety of paddy, along with the minimum support price. As a result, farmers are getting additional income and cultivating fine varieties. Telangana produced 268 metric tonnes of paddy and stood number one in the country.

Aiming to alleviate Telangana from land disputes, the government introduced the Bhu Bharati -2025 Act and organised awareness camps to find permanent solutions to the land ownership problems in the entire state.

Stating that the government is giving top priority to the future of the youth, Revanth Reddy said more than 60,000 vacancies were filled in just 16 months of its coming to power in the state. He said 10,000 teacher posts were already filled by conducting the DSC exam.

The government is addressing the financial challenges faced by civil service aspirants by providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance. Young India Skills University was established for skill development among the youth, and a Sports University will be opened soon to train youth as talented sportspeople and to win Olympic medals.

He stated that the state government is working in a mission mode to make Telangana play a pivotal role in developing India as a $30 trillion economy. As part of it, the Telangana Rising 2047 action plan has already been prepared to promote the state as a $1 trillion US dollar economy in the next 10 years and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Revanth Reddy stated that the government is moving fast to promote the youngest state of India as the best destination for global investments. "We have achieved a remarkable milestone in attracting investments from global giant companies during the Davos, Singapore, and Japan visits. State government inked the agreements with the companies for more than Rs 3 lakh crore investments."

He said the government plans to develop Hyderabad on par with other developed Metro cities in the world and compete with them. The Musi rejuvenation project has already been launched to revive the historical Musi River.

The government also envisaged plans to develop Future City in 30,000 acres with state-of-the-art facilities. AI City, Pharma City, Sports City, Life Sciences and Health City are also being developed. The Future City Development Authority was already constituted to take up such big projects.

Aiming for the development of Hyderabad city, the government took up the construction of the Regional Ring Road at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore and works have already started. A radial road network will be developed to connect the Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road. The Metro Rail second phase project, costing Rs 24,000 crore, is being taken up to meet the growing needs for public transportation.

