Real Madrid's Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery, to miss start of La Liga. 

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery for a long-standing shoulder issue and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks, missing the start of the La Liga.

Bellingham has struggled with discomfort in his shoulder since November 2023, when he dislocated it during a LaLiga match, and he has played with a brace under his shirt since then. He had opted to hold off the operation until after the FIFA Club World Cup in order to feature for Madrid in that tournament, where his side was knocked out in the semifinals by eventual runner-up Paris Saint-Germain.

"Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery today to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder. The operation was carried out by doctors Manuel Leyes and Andrew Wallace, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the La Liga club said in a statement.

The Spanish club, under new manager Xabi Alonso, starts their La Liga season at home to Osasuna on August 19. Bellingham is also expected to miss some Champions League games and likely England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Bellingham has made 100 appearances in all competitions for Madrid since his switch from Borussia Dortmund, bringing up his landmark appearance against PSG last time out.

He has only failed to start four of those matches and has scored 38 goals and provided 27 assists for Los Blancos since his debut season in 2023-2024.

Bellingham is expected to be back for the first Clasico of the season against Barcelona in late October, but he is likely to miss Madrid's derby clash with Atletico Madrid on 29 September (AEST).

