Rashmika Mandanna jets off in style for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Friday jetted off to Milan, Italy, where she is poised to make her mark once again on the global fashion stage at Milan Fashion Week 2024. This marks her second appearance at the prestigious event, underscoring her rising influence and prominence in the international fashion arena.

She was spotted at the airport radiating charm in a cute and chic outfit--a white sweatshirt and black joggers. With a heartwarming gesture, she made the sweetest heart signs to the photographers, showing off her signature blend of grace and playfulness.

A source close to the industry revealed: "Rashmika will be representing India on a global stage for the second time among many other celebrities from Asia at the Milan Fashion Week 2024."

"Milan Fashion Week 2024" (the 2025 spring/summer collections) will be held from September 17 to September 23.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a selfie from the flight and wrote: "Are you someone who no matter which season it is... you'll always end up wearing a sweatshirt or a pullover?"

For the unversed, this marks the second time Rashmika will grace the Milan runway. Last time, she left everyone in awe with her stunning black gown, capturing the hearts of both fans and critics alike.

Beyond her fashion prowess, Rashmika is also a powerhouse on the film front, boasting a remarkable slate of over eight films.

From her anticipated role as Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to her collaborations with stars like Salman Khan in 'Sikandar', Dhanush and Nagarjuna in 'Kubera', Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava', Dev Mohan in 'Rainbow', Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal Park', her diverse projects showcase her incredible versatility and promise.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Rashmika has also starred in Hindi action drama movie 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

The diva has also featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra in action thriller 'Mission Majnu' directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

