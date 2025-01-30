Ranji Trophy: When Virat Kohli’s aura brought a party-like atmosphere at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The word ‘Aura’, with its Latin and Ancient Greek origins saying it as another word for wins, is described in the Oxford English Dictionary as a distinctive ambience or quality generated by a person or thing.

If one were to describe what aura meant to cricket fans in New Delhi on January 30, 2025, look no further than them thronging the Arun Jaitley Stadium in heaps to see the talismanic Virat Kohli in action on day one of the Ranji Trophy Group D game between Delhi and Railways.

Since the time Kohli’s confirmation for playing the match arrived, the atmosphere became an electric one, with narrow roads in and around the stadium buzzing with enthusiasm. It slowly brought in the realisation that the Delhi-Railways game was not just going to be another Ranji Trophy game, where empty stands have been permanent features.

Fans were to get free entry, and had to show Aadhaar card to get into the stadium. By Wednesday evening, the broadcast crew had fixed the cameras in stadium's periphery, after the rights holders raced quickly to get the game on roster.

For two days of the practice sessions, every move of Kohli was captured and talked with awe by media, fans, age-group cricketers and DDCA officials. The anticipation was for 10,000 fans to arrive for day one’s play, but Thursday morning threw a completely different curveball.

From as early as 3am, fans – irrespective of age, gender, height and layers of winter clothing - lined up outside the stadium to get an entry into the venue. By 8am, it snowballed into a packed crowd outside gates 16 and 17, with chants of Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ruling the roost in their quest to catch a live glimpse of their hero playing in Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years.

Some fans were also young women who had come all alone to catch Kohli’s glimpse and were overwhelmed by men jumping over barriers to join the long crowd outside the two gates, fearing a stampede could happen. There were more fans waiting to come in, but were away from entering the stadium due to the nearby road being closed due to VIP movement (as PM Narendra Modi went to Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi).

By 9:20am, the Gautam Gambhir Stand was fully packed and gate 18 was thrown open for fans to fill the lower tier of the Bishan Singh Bedi Stand, with the crowd numbers at upwards of 15,000. More security was called in to manage the crowd, and in a jiffy, 100 personnel had reached the venue, even as #ViratKohli dominated the trending charts on social media platforms.

With the anticipation of seeing Kohli’s batting, excited fans in store were in for an anti-climax move, as Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green pitch. With Kohli stationed at his usual second slip, before moving on to field at cover, short mid-wicket and mid-on, the chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ dominated the stadium’s mood in the batting stalwart’s homecoming.

When Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma scythed through the Railways top order, the countdown was on over fans’ tongues over the wickets Delhi needed more to start their batting innings and see Kohli in action with his usual MRF willow.

Around the 12th over, a fan couldn’t control his excitement and jumped out of the Gautam Gambhir stand to touch Kohli's feet. When he succeeded in briefly doing that, the crowd was in absolute raptures, even when he was taken away by the security people.

Kohli, standing at the second slip, gestured to the security people to not hit the fan and stretched out his right hand. After that, posters began to surface from the crowds, ranging from fans asking Kohli to not go after deliveries going in fifth and sixth stump lines to asking if he ate his favourite chole bhature at his go-to outlet in younger days.

In the Old Clubhouse stand, the talk amongst DDCA officials, and employee at various departments was about how they had never seen a huge crowd before for a Ranji Trophy game in their time of working at the stadium, with work swiftly going on arranging food for fans for all for days of the game.

Expressions of awe on the fans’ craze for Kohli were also visible on faces of national selector Ajay Ratra and Raj Kumar Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach. The DDCA people also had some kind words on how Kohli was the humble stalwart, who showed no airs and carried his kit bag all the time, while adding the positivity and much-needed intensity into Delhi’s practice sessions.

The chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ grew louder and mobile cameras came out from a section of fans near the fence of the Bishan Singh Bedi Stand whenever he went in and came out of the dressing room housed at Virat Kohli Pavilion.

An old timer at the venue recalled the craze of fans for seeing Kohli live reminded him of the time spectators came in large numbers at the stadium for the Duleep Trophy final clash in March 1979, where Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar were in action for North and West Zones, respectively.

In that game, as the old timer said, Dev moved the ball both ways to pick 7-65 while Gavaskar batted like a champion to be 130 not out, as North Zone eventually prevailed over West Zone to win the competition. Now, 46 years later, Delhi was witness to fans thronging the stadium in large numbers, highlighting the pull Kohli has in Indian cricket.

By 2 pm, as Upendra Yadav led Railways fightback with a superb 95 and Karn Sharma aiding him with a gritty fifty, the enthusiasm in stand dipped a bit, as chances of seeing Kohli bat were rapidly diminishing.

When Delhi’s bouncer ploy got them a breakthrough in the form of Karn’s wicket, Kohli was the first person to appreciate young Yash Dhull for completing a superb relay catch, after previously egging on the crowd to cheer for the home team, who in turn shouted his name loudly.

As the day ended, the fans didn’t get to see Kohli bat but will be back in large numbers on day two to see him weave some magic with his willow. For now, they will be talking about how they were pulled into seeing a Ranji Trophy game, all thanks to the aura Kohli carries and brought a party-like atmosphere to the Arun Jaitley Stadium on a not-so-usual weekday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.