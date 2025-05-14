Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram escape to Dalhousie for a romantic getaway

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Randeep Hooda and his actress-entrepreneur wife Lin Laishram, are soaking in the charm of Dalhousie for a romantic escape following the actor’s success of his latest release “Jaat”.

A source close to the couple shared, “Randeep and Lin have both had incredibly packed schedules for months.”

“This short escape to Dalhousie is not just about taking a break, but about reconnecting with each other, enjoying the simplicity of the hills, and spending uninterrupted time together,” the source added.

Lin took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message and photo from the getaway.

The post read: “Healing feels softer when it’s held with love. Thank you for being my calm, my strength, and my constant cheerleader. Our little Dalhousie dream home now includes a lift for old age because growing old with you sounds just perfect, meri jaan.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat", which was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10, had Randeep play a ruthless antagonist named Ranatunga. The film follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

On April 28, Randeep shared details about his powerful portrayal of the ruthless antagonist Ranatunga.

He wrote: "Not just a character, A whole storm! #Ranatunga #Jaat #BehindTheScene #BTS.”

In April, he reflected on the challenging journey of portraying 'Ranatunga' in Sunny Deol starrer action drama. The actor shared insights into the intense process of embodying the ruthless antagonist, discussing the physical and emotional challenges he faced in bringing the character to life.

The actor wrote, “Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga… Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand, for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way.”

“Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast — so down-to-earth, so full of fire. This journey was raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling — and your love has made it all the more special.”

