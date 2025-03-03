Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, is celebrating World Wildlife Day.

Randeep Hooda’s clicks on World Wildlife Day capture the raw beauty of the wilderness

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, is celebrating World Wildlife Day.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of wildlife pictures clicked by himself. The post features pictures of a tiger, a few birds and a deer.

Expressing his gratitude for experiencing nature up close, he posted a reflective message alongside stunning visuals of the wild.

"On this World Wildlife Day, I reflect on the incredible privilege I’ve had to witness and capture the beauty of wildlife, especially the majestic tigers, through my lens”.

He further mentioned, “The jungle has become my second home, where I’ve seen firsthand how intricate and self-sustaining the ecosystem truly is. Nature follows its laws with such precision, from the smallest creatures to the largest predators. Every moment spent in the wild reminds me of how beautifully interconnected everything is. It’s a world full of wonder, and I’m grateful to be a part of preserving it. #WorldWildlifeDay”.

Randeep is an avid wildlife photographer and conservationist, and has long been an advocate for environmental protection. His deep connection with nature is evident in his consistent efforts to raise awareness about the need to preserve biodiversity.

Earlier, the actor started dubbing for his upcoming project ‘Jaat’ in Mumbai. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, and promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The action choreography is done by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, who deliver a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.