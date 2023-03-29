Ranchi Smart City: Posh duplex for ministers, no bricks laid for commoners



According to sources, 18 luxurious duplexes for 11 ministers are being given the finishing touches. Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently visited the project site to review the work, following which he instructed the officials to finish the construction at the earliest.



The possession of these posh bungalows, raised at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore, is expected to begin next month. The project is being developed by a Hyderabad-based firm.

Each duplex, built on an area of 16,321 sq. feet boasts of modern amenities. It would be segmented into two parts -- residential and an annexe block. The ministers would look into their office-related matters in the annexe area.

The duplex would be air-conditioned and fitted with lifts.

The ground floor of the residential block would comprise an entrance gallery, drawing room, lobby, guest room with washroom, master bedroom suite, dining area, utility area, kitchen, family lounge, the minister's residential chamber, inner office area and the caretaker's room.

The first floor would accommodate a family lounge, master bedroom, children's bedroom, pantry area, multipurpose storage section, 'puja' room, open terrace and a balcony.

Each duplex would have a front-facing park while all its bedrooms will have dedicated balconies.

A club house is also being constructed in the residential block. It would have a cafe, lounge, reception office, gym, badminton court, kitchen, bathroom etc.

Two dormitories have been built as well for driver(s) and guard(s).

The Smart City is being developed in Ranchi's Dhurwa locality spread over 656 acres.

The foundation was laid on September 9, 2017 by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The project was initially planned to be completed in five years but the process got delayed due to several roadblocks.

Of the 18 planned projects, 12 have been shown the green flag.

However, not a single brick has yet been laid for the 16,000 flats planned for the common people.

Around Rs 350 crore has been spent on infrastructure-related work such as roads, sewerage-drainage, water supply, electricity etc.

