'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' set to release in Tamil, Telugu, & Hindi on Oct 18

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The makers of animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' on Saturday announced that it will soon be hitting theaters in newly dubbed Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The Geek Pictures India issued an official statement expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming response to 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', set to release in theaters across India this October. They shared their heartfelt desire to introduce this iconic anime adaptation to a new generation, emphasising their commitment to reviving the cherished epic.

The statement read as: "We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response to the announcement of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, which will be releasing in theatres across India this October. It has been our heartfelt desire to introduce this iconic anime adaptation of the Ramayana to a new generation of Indian audiences. Driven by our unwavering commitment to making this timeless film accessible to all, we have taken on the responsibility of reviving this cherished epic."

Under the guidance of industry veteran V Vijayendra Prasad, renowned for blockbusters like 'Baahubali', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'RRR', they meticulously produced new language versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, while preserving the original English dialogue and powerful visuals.

"In our dedication to honouring the vision of the original creators, we meticulously produced new language versions in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, under the guidance of esteemed industry veteran Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad. While preserving the original English dialogue and maintaining the iconic, powerful visuals as they were originally conceived, we aim to offer a renewed cinematic experience that resonates with children and families across India," said the makers.

The film, now remastered in 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, is presented as a tribute to India's cultural heritage, conveying timeless values that resonate globally.

They further shared: "The Ramayana, a story deeply woven into the cultural fabric of India, carries timeless values and lessons that resonate far beyond its borders, influencing cultures across East Asia and beyond. Now remastered in breathtaking 4K resolution with immersive 5.1 surround sound, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is our heartfelt tribute to the people of India. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this masterpiece with the world once again."

The filmmakers also announced compliance with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, incorporating enhanced accessibility features for the hearing impaired, ensuring a more inclusive viewing experience for all.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Valmiki’s 'Ramayana' is distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, and will be released in theatres on October 18.

