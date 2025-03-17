KTR to visit all Telangana districts to energise BRS cadre

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, will visit all districts in Telangana as part of the efforts to ensure successful conduct of the silver jubilee celebrations of the party and to strengthen the organisation.

The party announced on Monday that after the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Rama Rao will visit all the districts.

During the visit, Rama Rao will hold preparatory meetings with the BRS leaders and workers in every district headquarters.

The party recently held a state-level meeting at its headquarters in Telangana Bhavan which was presided over by BRS President and former Chief Minister K.C. Rao.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders and public representatives of the party.

The BRS has already announced that a massive public meeting will be organised in Warangal on April 27 to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the party. The BRS plans to mobilise lakhs of people for the meeting.

The BRS has prepared an action plan to organise various programmes as part of the silver jubilee celebrations to strengthen the organisation further.

Rama Rao will guide party leaders and workers in the districts in taking up programmes to expose the Congress government’s alleged attempts to avoid implementing poll promises.

Rama Rao will hold a meeting with party leaders and workers of Suryapet on March 20 while a meeting with Karimnagar district leaders is scheduled on March 23.

The BRS Working President will remind the BRS leaders and workers of the 14-year-long struggle led by the party for the creation of Telangana and the rapid development the state achieved during the 10-year rule of the BRS.

BRS leaders said he would remind the party cadres that it overcame many hurdles in the past and give them the confidence in the party’s future.

The BRS Working President will also call upon the cadres to work more actively in the coming days to defeat the Congress.

The BRS leaders claimed that the people were fed up of the Congress’ rule and hoped that Rama Rao’s visit would infuse new enthusiasm and energy among the party cadres.

