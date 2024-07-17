Ram Sampath on new series 'Tribhuvan Mishra': 'Wanted vibrant, quirky music'

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Music composer Ram Sampath has opened up on the album of the new series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’, calling it an absolute “riot”, and shared that they wanted the music to be vibrant and quirky, as the lead character himself.

Composed by the music virtuoso Ram, this album is fun, quirky, sassy and snappy just like the series itself, which stars actor Manav Kaul in the lead.

On creating the songs for the series, Ram, who is known for composing music for ‘Khakee’, ‘Delhi Belly’, and ‘Talaash’ among others, shared: “Composing music for 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' was an absolute riot. Imagine throwing a wild party where every song had to be more distinct and fun than the last.”

“We wanted the music to be as vibrant and quirky as Tribhuvan himself. The goal was to make the music act as a catalyst to the show, where the music helps audiences find the exact emotion they were looking for after watching it,” he added.

Sampath's genius lies in his ability to blend different genres and create something unique every time. For ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’, he’s pulled out all the stops.

The soundtrack features a variety of songs, each with its own flavour. There’s the peppy number ‘Noida Noida’ that makes you want to dance, the mellow track ‘O Re Dariya’ that tugs at your heartstrings, and the fun, quirky tune of ‘Saiyaan Illegal’ that leaves you humming along.

With a variety of excellent singers like Sona Mohapatra, Prashant Muzumdar, Sushant Divgikar, and Pawni Pandey, the album ensures there's something for everyone.

The desi gangster series stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak.

Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' will be streaming on July 18 on Netflix.

