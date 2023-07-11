‘Ram, Ravana were mad for Sita, today Gehlot & Pilot running after me’

Jaipur, July 11(IANS) State minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Tuesday left everyone surprised by comparing himself to Sita.

He said: “Both Ram and Ravana were mad after mother Sita: Nowadays Gehlot and Pilot are running after me, there must be some quality in me,” he said.

He said: “No one can imagine the beauty of Mother Sita. It is because of her attraction that wonderful men like Shriram and Ravana went mad. Mother Sita’s beauty cannot be imagined. Similarly, nowadays both Gehlot and Pilot are running after me. I must have some quality.”

Both the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are discussing from which party Gudha will get a ticket this time.

Gudha said, “I want to tell those people that according to my deeds, my own face gets votes and not the symbol of any party.”

“BJP people are seeking votes in the name of Hindu-Muslim, in the name of temple-mosque, in the name of India-Pakistan and sometimes in the name of Modi and Yogi.

“Congress says that it liberated the country and seeks votes in the name of Maulana Azad, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel.

“But, Rajendra Gudha asks for votes for my deeds, my face and I do not need anyone’s ticket,” he said.

A week ago, Gudha also met Owaisi in Jaipur. On the same day, Owaisi remarked about Rajouts saying that: “Salute to the Rajputs of Rajasthan. Gudha had come to meet me today. I talked to him for an hour. I was very impressed with him. This time, we will field our candidates in the assembly elections.”

Gudha was earlier BSP MLA who later joined Congress with five BSP MLAs.

