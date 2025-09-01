Ram Kapoor turns 52: Feeling younger than I have felt in more than 25 years

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Popular television actor Ram Kapoor is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday by sharing that he’s feeling healthier and younger than he felt in more than 25 years.

Ram, who previously shared that he has lost over 50 kilos in a span of almost 2 years, took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the mirror selfie, the actor is seen flaunting his pumped up muscles and ripped body.

The text overlay on the image read: “Defy your age!!”

“52 years old today! I’m feeling healthier and younger then I have felt in more then 25 YEARS!! Age is just a number…(sic)” Ram wrote as the caption.

Ram made his onscreen debut with the television serial Nyaay in 1999. He was then seen in shows such as Heena, Sangharsh and Kavita.

In 2000, Ram acted in popular family drama Ghar Ek Mandir and worked with Amir Raza Hussein once again in the play The Fifty Days of War – Kargil which ran for 10 days in New Delhi as a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Kapoor played five characters.

In 2001, he acted in the serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and made a cameo appearance in Mira Nair's acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding. He went on to appear in films like Dhadkan and Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, followed by Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bali, a telefilm in which he played Prithvi Singh.

In 2011, he starred on the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and played the male protagonist Ram Amarnath Kapoor. He appeared in Bollywood movies Agent Vinod, Student of the Year and Humshakals.

His latest work is the OTT series “Mistry”, which is an adaptation of the American series Monk.

The series stars Ram as the eccentric detective Armaan Mistry, and Mona Singh as Sehmat, his fearless and sharp-witted partner. Joining them is Shikha Talsania as the dynamic Sharanya and Kshitish Date as the determined cop Bunty.

“Mistry” is exclusively streaming on JioHotstar on June 27. The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios.

