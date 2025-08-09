On Rakshabandhan, Tejashwi woos 'sisters of Bihar' promising several women-centric schemes

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday tried to strike an emotional cord with the women voters, penning a Rakshabandhan letter to the "sisters of Bihar" and making a series of promises to them if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

In a message on the social media platforms X and Facebook, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, extended festive wishes and urged women to symbolically tie a rakhi to him.

"My dear sisters of Bihar, first of all, heartiest wishes to you on Rakshabandhan. Being your brother, I urge you that after tying a rakhi to your brothers today, tie a rakhi in the name of your brother Tejashwi as well. Even though I cannot come to every house, I am making policies for the well-being and security of every sister. I need your partnership to implement these schemes," Tejashwi wrote.

He outlined key promises under various proposed schemes including Beti (BETI) programme, a complete care from birth to employment, Mai-Behan Maan Yojana – Rs 2,500 per month to women, pension of Rs 1,500 per month for widows, elderly, and disabled women, subsidised LPG cylinders at the cost of Rs 500 each, 200 units free electricity, residential coaching institutes for daughters, world-class sports training and job opportunities, free exam forms and travel facilities, and containing paper leaks.

Tejashwi accused the Nitish government of "recycling" his old promises ahead of elections - which he claimed were left unfulfilled for 20 years.

He contrasted this with his 17-month tenure, during which he said lakhs of jobs were provided, proving that the word impossible is not in Bihar's dictionary.

Tejashwi vowed that if voted to power, the Mahagathbandhan would investigate the alleged Rs 70,000 crore scam and distribute the recovered money as a 'Rakshabandhan shagun' to the state's women.

Ending his letter, Tejashwi appealed to women voters to reject the promises of "hypocrites" and support a "positive, developmental, and women-centric government".

