Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday following persistent disruptions by Opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The issue, which has sparked widespread concern over alleged potential disenfranchisement, has become a flashpoint in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The morning session began with Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejecting 28 notices under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters of urgent public importance.

Citing precedents set by former Chairpersons, including M. Venkaiah Naidu, Deputy Chairman Harivansh declined requests for discussion on SIR, discrimination against Bengali migrant workers, and other issues.

His decision triggered immediate protests from Opposition leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Tiruchi Siva, and John Brittas, the latter even urging the Chair to scrap Rule 267 altogether.

When the House reconvened post-noon, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari presided over proceedings and reminded members of the 1985 directive prohibiting the display of badges or symbols inside the chamber.

He refused to entertain any point of order during Question Hour and urged members to maintain decorum.

Despite repeated appeals, the Opposition MPs continued raising slogans, with chants like “Vote ki chori band karo” echoing through the chamber.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh expressed readiness to respond to questions but remarked, “First, all these ‘chor machaye shor’ must be asked to sit and maintain order.”

Unable to restore calm, Tiwari adjourned the House for the day.

The Upper House will now reconvene at 11 a.m. on Monday.

The SIR exercise in Bihar, initiated by the Election Commission of India, has drawn criticism from several parties who allege it disproportionately affects marginalised communities.

The deadlock in Parliament reflects growing tensions over electoral transparency and procedural fairness.

With both Houses repeatedly adjourned this week, legislative business remains stalled, raising concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions amid deepening political divides.

