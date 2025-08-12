Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over rejection of Rule 267 notices

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Tuesday following a noisy standoff between the Chair and Opposition members over the rejection of 21 notices submitted under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss urgent matters of public importance.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, presiding over the session, stated that the notices received pertained to four different subjects, but none were drafted in proper terms as required under Rule 267.

Of these, 11 notices sought discussion on matters currently sub judice.

Citing procedural norms and past precedents, the Deputy Chairman declined to admit any of the notices, reiterating that parliamentary rules prohibit discussion on matters pending before the courts.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva attempted to invoke Rule 266, which empowers the Chair to regulate matters not specifically provided for in the rulebook.

“Even the Constitution is subject to amendments,” Siva argued, urging flexibility in the face of pressing issues which he claimed were of national concern.

However, the Chair maintained that he was bound by the rules and could not entertain improperly framed motions.

As the Deputy Chairman called out names for Zero Hour submissions, Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien interjected, criticising the procedural rigidity.

“This is not a gymkhana. There is serious business,” he said, objecting to the inclusion of two major taxation bills in the supplementary list circulated minutes before the session began.

He insisted that the “Opposition was willing to discuss the SIR issue in any language the government preferred,” but was cut short by the Chair, who reiterated that the matter had already been ruled upon.

Earlier in the day, ministers and several members laid official papers and reports as per the listed business.

However, the Opposition’s persistent demands for a debate on electoral transparency led to yet another disruption in the Monsoon Session, which has already lost over 62 hours to repeated adjournments.

