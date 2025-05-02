Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi bring old-school warmth with 'Sawariya Tera' from Bhool Chuk Maaf

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) After tugging at heartstrings with "Koi Naa" and "Chor Bazari Phir Se", the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer "Bhool Chuk Maaf" have unveiled yet another romantic track, "Sawariya Tera".

The song that blends old-school warmth with a fresh, funky beat has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. With vocals by Raghav Chaitanya, Varun Jain, Suvarna Tiwari, Pravesh Mallick, and Priyanka Sarkaar, "Sawariya Tera" is a total dance floor anthem.

Talking about the melody, Rajkummar shared, "What I love about 'Sawariya Tera' is that it’s got that full-on love energy wrapped in a beat that makes you want to move. It’s energetic, it’s groovy, and a song that will make it to your playlist.”

Wamiqa added, “Each song in the film perfectly fits into the storyline. 'Sawariya Tera' is a funky groove that just makes you want to get up and dance.”

Composer and music producer Tanishk Bagchi stated, "With ‘Sawariya Tera’, we wanted that feel-good energy, something that hits your heart and your feet at the same time! It’s got bounce, it’s got soul, but it still keeps it real. We didn’t overdo it, just the right groove, the right emotion. The singers and the lyricist totally brought the magic - I had the vision, and they turned it into a banger."

Reflecting on the essence of "Sawariya Tera", lyricist Irshad Kamil said, "‘SawariyaTera’ is that love-soaked groove you can’t help but smile and move to! The lyrics are playful, full of spark, and all about those little moments that make your heart do a happy dance. I wanted every word to feel like a celebration of love that’s light, fun, and made to vibe with."

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is set to hit the theatres across world on 9th May 2025.

