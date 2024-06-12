Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha seek Lord Shiva's blessings at Kashi Vishwanath

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his films ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, is in Varanasi shooting for his upcoming film. The actor, on Wednesday, visited Kashi Vishwanath temple there, along with his wife Patralekha Paul.

The couple sought blessings of Lord Shiva. They also observed the beauty of the temple. The pooja on their behalf was done by priest Sachin Pandey. The actor also clicked selfies with fans at the temple.

Rajkummar earlier visited Varanasi during the promotions of ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi' along with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The two performed Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar, who is reportedly shooting for ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf’ in Varanasi, also has ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in the pipeline. ‘Stree 2’ marks the return of the successful horror comedy franchise of ‘Stree’. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, and is expected to take off from where the first part ended.

‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ will see Rajkummar opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

