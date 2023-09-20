Rajasthan Royals and DCCI set to organise National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced the extension of their association with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to organise the 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship from September 28 to October 8 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The tournament will be organised in association with non-profit charitable organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan.

The competition is set to create history of being recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Biggest Cricket Tournament of Physically Disabled Cricketers with participation from over 400 talented Divyang Cricketers who will be representing 24 State Physically Disabled Cricket Teams from across India.

The 24 State teams will be divided into four groups of six teams each, with the table-toppers from each group progressing to the semi-finals, and consequent winners facing off in the final. Teams will also have the chance to bag cash prizes, with the eventual winning team receiving the coveted rolling trophy for their success.

A total of 63 matches across 11 days will be held across four venues in the picturesque city of Udaipur - Field Club Cricket Ground, MBA Cricket Ground, BN University Cricket Ground and NSS Cricket Ground

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals said: "Our continued support to the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India is another step in the same direction. It was overwhelming to see the impact our contribution to the Wheelchair Cricket Championship held last year made on the participating players, and we want to continue having a positive influence on the lives of the Differently Abled community through such competitions."

The IPL franchise and the apex body for differently abled cricket had initially joined hands for the 3rd National Wheelchair Cricket Championship last year which was held from November 27 to December 3, 2022 in the same city.

Ravikant Chauhan, Member of BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee, and General Secretary of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, said, "We are happy to announce that the 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship, which will take place from September 28-October 8, will be powered by the renowned IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals. We are thankful to them for the continued support and assistance that they are extending to specially-abled cricket and the cricketers through our organization,"

