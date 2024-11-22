Rajasthan govt forms committee to probe declaring live youth dead

Jaipur, Nov 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Health Department has formed a committee and ordered a detailed investigation Considering a case of declaring a live youth dead in the emergency unit of the Government BDK Hospital of Jhunjhunu.

“The case is complete negligence in health services,” the department said.

The department has suspended Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Pachar, Yogesh Kumar Jakhar and Navneet Meel with immediate effect.

Principal Secretary Medical and Health Gayatri Rathore said that the state government has taken the case very seriously and has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Joint Director Jaipur Zone Narottam Sharma.

Medical jurist Ajay Srivastava, Himmat Singh Rathore and Dheeraj Verma have been included in the committee at Kanwatia Hospital. The committee has been directed to submit the report within seven days. Further action will be taken on the basis of the committee's report.

The deaf and mute 25-year-old youth, Rohitash, was brought to Bhagwan Das Khaitan (BDK) for treatment on Thursday afternoon, but the doctors declared him dead. The police were called and a Panchnama was made and the body was taken to the crematorium in an ambulance.

When his last rites were being performed at around five in the evening, suddenly there was movement in his body. Even though initially the people conducting the funeral got scared but eventually they called an ambulance and Rohitash was sent to the district hospital where he underwent medical treatment in the ICU.

His condition was stated to be stable initially but he died on Friday morning.

