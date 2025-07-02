Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Jaipur, July 2 (IANS): The electricity connection to the residence of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has been disconnected by the Electricity Department due to outstanding dues of over Rs 11 lakh.

The property, which also houses the RLP office, is registered in the name of Beniwal’s brother, Premsukh Beniwal. According to officials of the Electricity Discom in Nagaur, the disconnection was part of a larger campaign to recover pending dues and cut off electricity to defaulters.

“Connections with pending bills over Rs 11 lakh are being disconnected. The highest outstanding amount, Rs 10.75 lakh, was on the connection in the name of Premsukh Beniwal, son of Ramdev Beniwal,” said Chaudhary.

He added that six notices had been issued earlier for settlement and meter replacement, but the dues remained unpaid, and the settlement fee was not deposited.

“Despite multiple warnings, no payment was made. The connection will only be restored once the full amount is cleared,” he stated.

On 8 November 2024, two notices were issued by the Assistant Engineer Office of Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Nagaur city. The first notice, issued to Premsukh Beniwal, mentioned an outstanding amount of Rs 9,82,953 under electricity account number 1521-0249.

It warned that if the dues were not cleared within 15 days, the connection would be disconnected, and any illegal electricity usage would lead to vigilance action. Interestingly, Hanuman Beniwal’s name was later handwritten on this printed notice using a separate pen, possibly indicating an unofficial association with the address.

The second notice was issued in the name of Shankar Lal, son of Ramdev Chaudhary, resident of Manasar, Nagaur. In this notice, the name of former MLA Narayan Beniwal was handwritten. The notice stated that an amount of Rs 1,36,893 was pending under account number 1813-0345, with a similar warning of disconnection and legal action in case of electricity theft.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Beniwal said, "Before contesting elections, candidates are required to clear all dues, including electricity and water. The connection in question is in my brother's name. Due to a billing error by the Discom, I had already deposited over Rs 2 lakh and taken the matter to the settlement committee. Cutting the connection without settlement was illegal.”

Beniwal further alleged that the Chief Minister himself instructed CMD and MD of Ajmer Discom and the District Collector to disconnect the power and send him a photo.

“This shows the Chief Minister’s petty mentality,” he said.

He emphasised that it is a government office and, as per the rules, the government should bear the electricity charges.

“For the past six years, I’ve been paying those bills myself,” he said.

“I stood against the gravel mafia in Nagaur's Riyan subdivision, where BJP leaders got illegal leases. They are now disturbed because I am exposing their corruption,” he said.

Beniwal clarified that he pays Rs 50,000 per month as rent for his residence in Jaipur.

“The government knows this well. Yet, they’ve stooped to such low-level tactics,” he said.

