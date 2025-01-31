Rajasthan Assembly session begins today with Governor’s address

Jaipur, Jan 31 (IANS) The third session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will commence on Friday with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagde.

Upon his arrival at the Assembly, Governor Bagde will be welcomed with a bouquet by Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel. He will also receive a guard of honour before proceeding to the House in a formal procession for his address.

Officials have indicated that the state's Budget Session is expected to span approximately 40 days, with the budget likely to be presented in the second week of February.

Ahead of the session, both the Congress and BJP legislative parties held meetings on Thursday. However, the absence of prominent leaders became a talking point. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Minister Kirodi Lal Meena were notably absent from the BJP meeting.

Similarly, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot did not attend the Congress meeting.

Raje is currently at the Maha Kumbh, where she performed a puja and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam Ghat. Pilot is engaged in the Delhi election campaign, while Gehlot is on a tour of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, sources suggested that the suspension of Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar could be revoked on the first day of the new session.

Chief Minister Sharma chaired a legislative party meeting at his residence, urging MLAs to maintain a constructive approach in the Assembly.

"If the opposition creates obstacles, we must respond appropriately," the CM asserted.

He also challenged the Congress to compare its last three years in power with the BJP’s first year, claiming that his government leads in employment and development.

Advising legislators, CM Sharma emphasised the importance of respecting party workers. "They are your representatives, your advocates," he said.

Addressing the opposition’s criticism over renaming the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as Ram Jal Setu, the CM remarked, "We didn’t name it-God did. The name derives from ‘Ra’ in Rajasthan and ‘Ma’ in Madhya Pradesh.

