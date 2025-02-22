Rajasthan: Anti-human trafficking unit rescues 17-year-old girl in Jhalawar

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) The anti-human trafficking unit of Kota in Rajasthan has successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for the last few days.

An official said that the victim was found in Pachola-Kheda village, Jhalawar district, and is currently undergoing counselling.

City SP Amrita Duhan said that the girl's father, a resident of Harijan Basti Indra Colony, filed a missing complaint on February 17.

He reported that his daughter had left home at 8 a.m. without informing anyone. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. Given the involvement of a minor, authorities prioritised the case.

Under the direction of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Women Crime and Investigation Cell) Kalu Ram Verma, a special team was assembled, led by anti-human trafficking unit in-charge SI Babita Chaudhary.

An official said that the investigators gathered information from the girl’s family, questioned suspects, and analysed CCTV footage.

“Technical intelligence and informers helped confirm her location in Pachola-Kheda village. The rescue team promptly reached the village and, after determined efforts, successfully recovered the girl on Friday,” he said.

The senior official added that the victim was brought back to Kota and handed over to the Vigyan Nagar police station for further investigation.

He further said that following counselling, appropriate action will be taken as per legal protocols.

“The dedicated rescue team, which played a key role in reuniting the girl with her family, included SI Babita Chaudhary, Head Constable Keshav Singh, Constable Dinesh, and Lady Constable Manju,” the official said.

