Rajan Shahi drops unseen moments of his mom on her 81st birthday

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Popular television director Rajan Shahi took to social media to wish his mother Deepa Shahi on her 81st birthday.

In an emotional post, Shahi shared unseen moments with his mother, offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal bond. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahi shared a heartfelt video compiling his mother’s throwback photos and cherished family moments.

Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Happy 81st birthday, Mom. Wish you all the happiness, good health, success, peace, and prosperity. Keep being the inspiration, guide, and pillar to all of us. Always seeking your blessings. From Noamita, Rahul, Rajan, Nainika, and Ishika Full teams of DKP/Shahi Production/ I Shahi Team YRKKH, Anupamaa, AK3 Thu Thu Thu.”

Rajan Shahi also shared photos of his mother on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom. He added, “Many Happy returns of the day Mom to the inspiration.”

Back in April, Deepa made headlines after she hosted a star-studded Iftaar party. Many prominent celebrities from tinseltown graced the grand bash.

Rajan Shahi had earlier come out in support of Rupali Ganguly amidst her legal dispute going on with her stepdaughter Esha Verma. Sharing his photo with the Anupamaa actress, the director said Ganguly inspires everyone with her hard work, dedication, talent and humility.

He wrote, “Rupali, you inspire all of us each day, every moment at DKP/Shahi Productions for your hard work, dedication, talent, honesty, integrity, and humility. Anupamaa, you have created "history," a benchmark and landmark very few can reach or create. Thoo thoo thoo! We have seen behind the scenes all the hard work, challenges, and sacrifices you face with a smile. Your humility as an actress is inspirational to all of us at the Anupamaa team.”

Rajan added, “Walk forward always, as usual, with a smile and confidence, as your daily hard work is your answer to all. The loyalty and dedication to your craft and Anupamaa is exemplary. Proud of you and always with you. Thoo thoo thoo. Best wishes and regards, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai / Anupamaa / AK3 team and unit Entire unit of DKP/Shahi Productions / I Shahi From, Deepa Shahi Rajan and Ishika Shahi And the entire "Team" Anupamaa Thoo thoo thoo.”

Shahi's post comes after Rupali received a legal notice from Esha, demanding Rs 50 crore in damages. Esha Verma, the daughter of Ashwin, accused the actress of having an extramarital affair with her father.

On the work front, Rajan Shahi is ruling the TRP charts with his popular shows “Anupamaa” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.