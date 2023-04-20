Raj Arjun plays village head in Malayalam debut 'Khajuraho Dreams'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) 'Secret Superstar' actor Raj Arjun, who has worked across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industries, is set to make his debut in Malayalam industry through his upcoming film 'Khajuraho Dreams'. Helmed by Manoj Vasudev and produced by Abdurahiman S.P., the film is going to hit the theatres in May this year.

The actor will be essaying the role of a responsible village head, who fights for the rights of people. Spilling beans about his role, Raj told IANS: "He is a family oriented man who loves his family a lot. Later on, what all he does for his sister in the movie is something you need to watch out for. It's a brother-sister relationship shown in the film through my character and at the same time how much he loves his village and its people. He is an idealistic and lovable character who always protects his family and villagers."

Sharing about what prompted him to take up the story, he said: "The very first reason to say yes was it's a Malayalam film and I wanted to work in the Malayalam industry since I was already working in Tamil and Telugu films. I wanted to explore Malayalam cinema as I know what content and stories they come up with and working here will only enhance and increase my area of performance. So the moment I was offered this story I took it up."

Describing his working experience in Malayalam industry through this film he said, "It was really fantastic and a great experience. I've seen lots of Malayalam films and I'm always fascinated by their cinematography, storytelling and performances. So it was a pleasure for me to get into Malayalam cinema through this film. All my co-actors Arjun Ashokan, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Aditi Ravi, and Dhruvan are professionals from the Malayalam industry so we were very comfortable with each other and had a very pleasant vibe for each other."

Having worked in different industries and diverse roles and genres, Raj Arjun recalls his best performances. He stated: "Yes, I feel each and every role is different and close to me but some characters don't go away and always remain with you close to my heart. My 5 closest roles which I thoroughly enjoy and cherish when I think about them is Farooq from Secret Superstar, R.M Vererappan from Thalaivi, Sai Baba from Sabka Sai and next you will see me in Yudhra and a telugu periodic historical film which are my favorite."

