Rahul Vaidya performs non-stop for two hrs in Jaipur despite Dengue fever

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Despite their recent battle with dengue fever, singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actress Disha Parmar have travelled to Jaipur, Rajasthan, for a highly anticipated concert.

Rahul was in the 'pink city' for a musical concert, and despite having dengue fever, he gave an electrifying performance for more than two hours.

A fan posted a video of the concert on social media, wherein we can hear Rahul singing 'Dil Diyan Gallan'. Rahul has captioned it as: "It's only mata rani's blessings that in dengue I could perform non stop for 2 hours plus".

He took to Instagram Stories, where he has 5.5 million followers, and shared a selfie with his wife from inside the flight. Rahul is wearing a green hoodie, while Disha opted for a pink hoodie as her airport look.

The image was captioned as: "Dono bimar pati patni chale apne ghar". The post suggests that the couple is now returning back to Mumbai from their Jaipur tour.

Meanwhile, on September 9, Disha had revealed to her fans that she had entered the 'sick club', after Rahul had got infected with Dengue.

On the personal front, Disha and Rahul had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.

Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’.

He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

