Rahul Vaidya claims Kohli fans are 'even bigger jokers' than the cricketer

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya created a massive stir after he called former Team India skipper Virat Kohli a "Joker". Now, the '‘Bigg Boss 14" contestant has slammed the fans of the cricketer for abusing him and his family.

Vaidya took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jockers than Virat!".

In another post, he revealed that Kohli fans are not just abusing him, but also his wife and sister. Vaidya's Insta story read, “And now u r abusing me that's fine but u r abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that's why you all Virat kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers (sic).”

Taking another dig at the trollers, the singer also uploaded a video on social media, where he was seen singing B Praak’s song "Joker", along with the caption, “My favourite song since yesterday.”

All this started when a post featuring influencer and actress Avneet Kaur was liked by Kohli's Instagram account.

As the social media exchange went viral, Kohli issued a public clarification, blaming it all on Instagram's algorithm.

"While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made," the cricketer wrote.

Making fun of Kohli's explanation, Vaidya said, "Aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

The singer further claimed that Kohli blocked him. Taunting the cricketer even more, the singer shared that he might have been blocked by Instagram.

“Virat didn’t block me, Instagram’s algorithm must have done it on his behalf,” Vaidya wrote laughing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.