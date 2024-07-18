Rahul, Mukul Dev’s police officer father’s story to be told through 1971 banking scam film

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) The story of police officer Hari Dev Kaushal, father of actors Rahul Dev and Mukul Dev, will be brought to the screen in a film based on the notorious 1971 banking scam, backed by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment.

The yet-untitled movie is based on the infamous 1971 scam where a State Bank of India branch in Delhi was conned for a large sum of money by an alleged double agent, Rustom Nagarwala, according to a statement.

The untitled film will delve into one of India's most sensational banking frauds, investigated by a team of Delhi police officers led by Hari Dev Kaushal, who was then the SHO of Chanakya Puri and father to Rahul and Mukul.

Garg said: “As a huge fan of the espionage genre, I was intrigued to read about the case, which continues to remain shrouded in mystery. Several people associated with the probe, including the primary suspect, kept dying within months of the incident. We can’t wait to lock our cast and go into shoot soon.”

According to the statement, Hari Dev Kaushal was part of a batch of police personnel known for their exceptional skills and benevolence. Fondly known as Panditji, he passed away at the age of 91.

Kasbekar added: “My first photographic assignments in 1990 were with Rahul and Mukul Dev, who are also personal friends. I had the good fortune of personally interacting with their father, Hari Dev Ji, extensively. It’s poetic that he is the hero of this compelling story.”

Mukul, who authored Hansal Mehta’s ‘Omerta’, is on board the writing block along with Suprotim Sengupta and Kunal Aneja, having researched the case extensively through primary and secondary sources.

Ellipsis Entertainment is currently casting for the role of Hari Dev Kaushal, followed by an ensemble cast to bring depth and authenticity to the various pivotal characters involved in the case.

