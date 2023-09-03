Rahul Gandhi shares video of preparing Champaran mutton with RJD supremo Lalu

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Congress on Saturday released a video of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's and his family members in Delhi where they chatted over food and politics with Champaran mutton.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on August 4.

He had visited the residence of RJD's patriarch hours after his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case was stayed by the Supreme Court.

The video was released on Saturday by the Congress.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone did. I cooked, Lalu ji cooked, Misa cooked."

Rahul Gandhi in the video can be seen saying that Lalu ji, what's the reason behind BJP spreading hatred every 15-20 years, to which he responds that political hunger is something that never gets satiated.

"But when the economy is doing better, the spread of hatred is limited. And when the economic condition is in bad shape, it (the spread of hatred) increases. Like now, the economic condition is bad and hatred is spreading," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What happened in Mewat, people faced huge losses. Everything is closed, schools are closed," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the family gathering, said.

"What your parents and grandparents took the country on a righteous path. Today's generation should not forget that," Lalu Prasad Yadav told Rahul Gandhi.

In the last couple of months, Rahul Gandhi had visited several areas of the national capital.

He has been sharing videos of his visits among the public from Bengi market, Jama Masjid area, Mukherjee Nagar.

He had also visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonepat and had traveled in truck from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala.

He had also visited the bike market in Karol Bagh and and Azadpur Vegetables market.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.